- A man and a woman are deceased after being electrocuted on a baseball field at a Florida high school.

According to a Facebook post by the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, two adults were killed by electrocution during a voluntary field work day at the Liberty County High school baseball field. A male juvenile was also injured but not killed.

They said that the two adults, a man and a woman, were confirmed deceased at the scene, while the juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Students that were present were reportedly transported by bus to the Liberty County High School gym, where grief counselors were available to students, their parents, and school staff. These counselors will remain available to all students for as long as needed.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office stated that they believe this was a tragic accident. Investigators are still gathering information, though.