- If you have any unwanted guns, Daytona Beach police will take them off your hands.

On Thursday, June 27, the Daytona Beach Police Department is holding a gun buyback event.

Anyone who has a gun they no longer need or want can surrender them, no questions asked. You will then receive a $50 gift card in return.

The event is happening at the Midtown precinct near Tuscawilla Park off Orange Avenue between 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For those turning in weapons, officers do ask that all firearms should be unloaded and safely secured. If you cannot unload the weapon yourself, police say to leave it in your car, inform them that you have a loaded weapon that you cannot unload, and they will retrieve it for you.