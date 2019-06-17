< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <article> <section id="story413097867" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413097867" data-article-version="1.0">Trump supporters line up over 36 hours early for President's Orlando rally</h1> </header> data-title="Trump supporters line up over 36 hours early for President's Orlando rally" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/trump-supporters-line-up-over-36-hours-early-for-president-s-orlando-rally" addthis:title="Trump supporters line up over 36 hours early for President's Orlando rally"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413097867.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413097867");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413097867-413091411"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/wofl_trump%20rally%20line%201_061719_1560784681024.png_7405677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/wofl_trump%20rally%20line%201_061719_1560784681024.png_7405677_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/wofl_trump%20rally%20line%201_061719_1560784681024.png_7405677_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/wofl_trump%20rally%20line%201_061719_1560784681024.png_7405677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/wofl_trump%20rally%20line%201_061719_1560784681024.png_7405677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413097867-413091411" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/wofl_trump%20rally%20line%201_061719_1560784681024.png_7405677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/wofl_trump%20rally%20line%201_061719_1560784681024.png_7405677_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/wofl_trump%20rally%20line%201_061719_1560784681024.png_7405677_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/wofl_trump%20rally%20line%201_061719_1560784681024.png_7405677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 11:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 11:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/GETTY_baby%20trump_061719_1560775373234.png_7404388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>'Baby Trump' balloon coming to Orlando for event</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/city-of-orlando-prepares-for-president-trump-s-arrival-on-tuesday"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/amway%20center_1560771721862.png_7404085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Orlando prepares for President Trump's arrival</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-campaign-doing-great-in-the-polls-despite-presidential-harassment-president-tweets"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/white%20house_president%20trump_061619_1560705347241.png_7403387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trump doing great despite presidential harassment</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/trump-campaign-to-hold-festival-ahead-of-rally"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/amway-center_1560567606300_7400748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> <strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, FLa. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Supporters of President Trump have already begun lining up for his Orlando rally on Tuesday. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Supporters of President Trump have already begun lining up for his Orlando rally on Tuesday.</p> <p>President Donald J. Trump is <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/gainesville-news/president-trump-to-hold-rally-in-downtown-orlando-june-18">holding a rally at the Amway Center</a> on Tuesday evening to announce his re-election campaign. The event does not begin until 8 p.m.</p> <p>However, people from across the United States began to line up outside of the Amway Center on Monday morning. Fox 35 was on scene and spoke to Maureen Bailey, a supporter of President Trump.</p> <p>"We want to make sure we could get in the building," she told Fox 35 when asked why she showed up so early. "We left at 5 a.m. this morning from Ponce Inlet."</p> <p>Bailey also said that the line is almost like a reunion, as she has met many of them before. "There are people here from Milwaukee. People from all over the United States already here this morning," she said.</p> <p>Bailey is looking the most forward to hearing the President's message. "I hope he reviews the progress he has made in spite of the Republicans battling his initiatives along with the Democrats," she said.</p> <p>Another Trump supporter spoke to Fox 35 and said that she is lining up early because "this is history. We have the greatest President of all time and I'm just a really big supporter of him and Melania."</p> <p>Ahead of the rally on Tuesday, the Trump campaign is holding <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/trump-campaign-to-hold-festival-ahead-of-rally">an event called the '45 Fest.'</a> It will start at 10 a.m. and will feature food trucks and live country music. <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/protests-planned-for-president-trump-s-orlando-rally-on-tuesday">Protests will be ongoing</a> down the street at the Stonewall bar. A <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/-baby-trump-balloon-coming-to-orlando-for-president-s-announcement-group-says">giant 'baby Trump' balloon is expected</a> to make an appearance.</p> <p>According to a recent tweet by President Trump, he has received over 100,000 requests to attend his rally. The Amway Center only seats about 20,000 people. Big screens will be located outside for those who do not make it in.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Big Rally tomorrow night in Orlando, Florida, looks to be setting records. We are building large movie screens outside to take care of everybody. Over 100,000 requests. Our Country is doing great, far beyond what the haters & losers thought possible - and it will only get better!</p> — Donald J. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/foot%20wide%20peice%20of%20land_1560782448577.png_7404991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/foot%20wide%20peice%20of%20land_1560782448577.png_7404991_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/foot%20wide%20peice%20of%20land_1560782448577.png_7404991_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/foot%20wide%20peice%20of%20land_1560782448577.png_7404991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/foot%20wide%20peice%20of%20land_1560782448577.png_7404991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man says Florida villa he bought at government auction turned out to be a foot-wide piece of land</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man who snagged a $177,000 villa for $9,100 now believes he was scammed by the Florida county that put the property up for auction for unpaid property taxes.</p><p>The villa turns out to be a 1-foot-by-100-foot strip of land that separates two villas in Tamarac and is worth $50, the Sun Sentinel reports.</p><p>Broward County sold the parcel to Kerville Holness at an online auction of tax delinquent properties in March.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/-baby-trump-balloon-coming-to-orlando-for-president-s-announcement-group-says" title="'Baby Trump' balloon coming to Orlando for President's announcement, group says" data-articleId="413060008" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/GETTY_baby%20trump_061719_1560775373234.png_7404388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/GETTY_baby%20trump_061719_1560775373234.png_7404388_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/GETTY_baby%20trump_061719_1560775373234.png_7404388_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/GETTY_baby%20trump_061719_1560775373234.png_7404388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/GETTY_baby%20trump_061719_1560775373234.png_7404388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo By Alex McBride/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Baby Trump' balloon coming to Orlando for President's announcement, group says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 08:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 11:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A giant 'baby Trump' balloon is coming to town for the President's event on Tuesday night.</p><p>According to a GoFundMe page , the baby Trump balloon is coming to Orlando for the President's re-election announcement on Tuesday. </p><p>The baby Trump balloon will be at the 'Win With Love' rally on Tuesday. This rally is being held between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Stonewall bar just down the street from the Amway Center. The organizers of the protest expected a couple thousand people to attend.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-searching-for-missing-tampa-man-who-was-alzheimer-s-and-dementia" title="Police searching for missing Tampa man who has Alzheimer's and dementia" data-articleId="413056872" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/jacinto%20ramirez_1560773999857.png_7404533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/jacinto%20ramirez_1560773999857.png_7404533_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/jacinto%20ramirez_1560773999857.png_7404533_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/jacinto%20ramirez_1560773999857.png_7404533_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/jacinto%20ramirez_1560773999857.png_7404533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police searching for missing Tampa man who has Alzheimer's and dementia</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 08:20AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 08:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Tampa are searching for a missing elderly man who suffers from Alzheimer's and dementia.</p><p>The Tampa Police Department says that 84-year-old Jacinto Ramirez is about five-feet, six-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a cream-colored baseball hat, white long-sleeve shirt, and blue jeans. </p><p>They say that Jacinto was last spotted at his family residence in the area of north Marks Street and east Birth Street. He is known to walk frequently and enjoys riding the bus.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;The&#x20;University&#x20;of&#x20;Kansas&#x20;Health&#x20;System" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Kansas teen miraculously survives 10-inch knife in face: 'It was really shocking'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-says-florida-villa-he-bought-at-government-auction-turned-out-to-be-a-foot-wide-piece-of-land" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/foot%20wide%20peice%20of%20land_1560782448577.png_7404991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/foot%20wide%20peice%20of%20land_1560782448577.png_7404991_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/foot%20wide%20peice%20of%20land_1560782448577.png_7404991_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/foot%20wide%20peice%20of%20land_1560782448577.png_7404991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/foot%20wide%20peice%20of%20land_1560782448577.png_7404991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man says Florida villa he bought at government auction turned out to be a foot-wide piece of land</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/family-reacts-to-costco-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Family__Man_killed_by_off_duty_officer_i_0_7404575_ver1.0_1280_720_1560782011212_7404665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Family__Man_killed_by_off_duty_officer_i_0_7404575_ver1.0_1280_720_1560782011212_7404665_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Family__Man_killed_by_off_duty_officer_i_0_7404575_ver1.0_1280_720_1560782011212_7404665_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Family__Man_killed_by_off_duty_officer_i_0_7404575_ver1.0_1280_720_1560782011212_7404665_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Family__Man_killed_by_off_duty_officer_i_0_7404575_ver1.0_1280_720_1560782011212_7404665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family: Man killed by off-duty officer in Costco shooting was nonverbal, had intellectual disability</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/gloria-vanderbilt-heiress-jeans-queen-dies-at-95-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/shooting-reported-at-dallas-federal-building" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shooting&#x20;suspect&#x20;at&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Earle&#x20;Cabell&#x20;Federal&#x20;Building&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;Lane&#x20;Brown&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man 