- Supporters of President Trump have already begun lining up for his Orlando rally on Tuesday.

President Donald J. Trump is holding a rally at the Amway Center on Tuesday evening to announce his re-election campaign. The event does not begin until 8 p.m.

However, people from across the United States began to line up outside of the Amway Center on Monday morning. Fox 35 was on scene and spoke to Maureen Bailey, a supporter of President Trump.

"We want to make sure we could get in the building," she told Fox 35 when asked why she showed up so early. "We left at 5 a.m. this morning from Ponce Inlet."

Bailey also said that the line is almost like a reunion, as she has met many of them before. "There are people here from Milwaukee. People from all over the United States already here this morning," she said.

Bailey is looking the most forward to hearing the President's message. "I hope he reviews the progress he has made in spite of the Republicans battling his initiatives along with the Democrats," she said.

Another Trump supporter spoke to Fox 35 and said that she is lining up early because "this is history. We have the greatest President of all time and I'm just a really big supporter of him and Melania."

Ahead of the rally on Tuesday, the Trump campaign is holding an event called the '45 Fest.' It will start at 10 a.m. and will feature food trucks and live country music. Protests will be ongoing down the street at the Stonewall bar. A giant 'baby Trump' balloon is expected to make an appearance.

According to a recent tweet by President Trump, he has received over 100,000 requests to attend his rally. The Amway Center only seats about 20,000 people. Big screens will be located outside for those who do not make it in.

Big Rally tomorrow night in Orlando, Florida, looks to be setting records. We are building large movie screens outside to take care of everybody. Over 100,000 requests. Our Country is doing great, far beyond what the haters & losers thought possible - and it will only get better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019