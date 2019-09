- A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for much of Florida's east coast, as a disturbance that is likely to develop into a tropical storm heads towards the state.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that a tropical wave in the Bahamas is expected to become a tropical storm as it moves towards the Florida peninsula. Environmental conditions are favorable for development. It has an 80 percent chance of development over the next two days and an 90 percent chance over the next five.

They say that the disturbance has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. It is currently meandering over the Bahamas and is expected to start moving slowly northwestward on Friday. It is forecasted to move along or over the east coast of Florida on Saturday with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Fox 35 meteorologist Glenn Richards says that Florida will get heavy rainfall and gusty winds on Saturday. The heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected on the coast. Isolated amounts of rainfall can reach up to two to four inches.

A Tropical Storm Warning is currently in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, excluding Andros Island. Much of this area was affected by Hurricane Dorian and is still recovering. The NHC expects a tropical cyclone to form near this part of the Bahamas.

A lot can still change with this storm as Richards says that computer models are not in good agreement with this system. The forecast will likely change over the next day.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Conditions appear conducive for development, the NHC says. A tropical depression could form early next week while the system moves westward.

