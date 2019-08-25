The NHC said that Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to produce rain accumulations of two to four inches in portions of the Lesser Antilles, with possible isolated amounts of six inches. Swells generated by Dorian could also create life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
Tropical storm conditions are possible by late Monday within the following areas:
A tropical storm watch is in effect for the following areas:
Other actives watches and warnings may be issued later for portions of the Windward and Leeward Islands. Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Hispaniola should also monitor the progress of Dorian.
TS #Dorian continues moving west and is forecast to become a hurricane near the Lesser Antilles. After, it likely weakens quickly (maybe dissipates) due to unfavorable Caribbean conditions. #Fox35 #Tropics pic.twitter.com/eNBz9kdjBK — Brooks Tomlin (@Fox35Brooks) August 25, 2019
Meanwhile, east of Florida, a tropical system is trying to develop. Fox 35 meteorologist Brooks Tomlin said that it is likely that it becomes a tropical depression on Sunday. This system is moving north and east, away from Florida.
A Florida high school football player suffered a serious injury during a game Friday night, the team said.
Nathan Dowie, starting quarterback of the Hilliard High School football team, fell after scoring a touchdown and was seemingly fine until he began to feel ill after the game.
"He was feeling fine, got in the locker room and he started feeling really sick, and at that time the trainer knew we needed to call 911, get him to the hospital," Byron Crews, one of the team's coaches, told WSOC-TV.
Disney Cruise Lines is welcoming its fifth ship to the fleet.
At the D23 Expo on Sunday, executives unveiled a glimpse at the highly-anticipated Disney Wish.
“There couldn’t be a better name for our incredible new ship because making wishes come true is part of the Disney DNA and is at the heart of so many of our cherished stories,” Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek.
Three cities in Volusia County are spending millions on a new project to help Blue Springs State Park.
This year, the springs have seen blue-green algae, zombie fish, and manatees under attack. Volusia County Council has thought of a way to fix it all, though. They unanimously approved an investigation into a plan to create a recharge station that will help replenish the springs aquifer.
The added water will come from run-offs, storm water, and waste water. The water also would be filtered first.