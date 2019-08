- A tropical storm in the Atlantic could strengthen into a hurricane this week.

Tropical Storm Dorian is currently moving westward over the tropical Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported in their 5 p.m. advisory on Sunday.

They said that the storm is moving with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour. It is becoming a little better organized and further strengthening is forecasted over the next 48 hours. It could become near hurricane strength while over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Storm Dorian is reportedly moving west at 14 miles per hour. This motion will continue on Sunday, with a motion turning west-northwest on Monday and Tuesday. Dorian is expected to be near the central Lesser Antilles on late Monday or early Tuesday.

The NHC said that Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to produce rain accumulations of two to four inches in portions of the Lesser Antilles, with possible isolated amounts of six inches. Swells generated by Dorian could also create life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Tropical storm conditions are possible by late Monday within the following areas:

Barbados

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the following areas:

St. Lucia

St. Vincent Grenadines

Other actives watches and warnings may be issued later for portions of the Windward and Leeward Islands. Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Hispaniola should also monitor the progress of Dorian.

Meanwhile, east of Florida, a tropical system is trying to develop. Fox 35 meteorologist Brooks Tomlin said that it is likely that it becomes a tropical depression on Sunday. This system is moving north and east, away from Florida.

