Meanwhile, temperatures in Central Florida remain high while rain chances also rise. A 60 percent chance of rain is expected throughout the day and will continue into the p.m. hours at 30 percent. This will become the norm for the week, as the rain-maker in the northeast Gulf develops.
Posted Jul 08 2019 08:48AM EDT
Investigators are still searching for the driver behind a fatal hit-and-run over Fourth of July weekend.
Among the shattered glass, a memorial is set up at south Orange Blossom Trail and 41st Street for two men killed in two separate crashes. One of these was a hit-and-run crash.
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a black Lexus came speeding down the street on July 4th, hitting three good Samaritans and killing one. The three victims were just trying to help a pedestrian who was hit by a different car.
Posted Jul 07 2019 10:38PM EDT
Updated Jul 07 2019 10:39PM EDT
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the number of fatal hit-and-run cases in Central Florida are high compared to last year.
In 2018, FHP investigated a total of 21 fatal hit-and-run crashes. As of July 2019, FHP is investigating 18 fatal hit-and-run crashes, so far.
This includes a crash Saturday night that killed a pedestrian on John Young Parkway in Hunter Creek.
Posted Jul 07 2019 08:32PM EDT
Updated Jul 07 2019 08:40PM EDT
Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing elderly man in Apollo Beach.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for 70-year-old Walter John Shaffer, who was last seen at his home located at 6302 Flamingo Drive just before 5 p.m.
Investigators say Shaffer has cognitive impairment due to a brain injury. He carries a battery connected to his heart that only has an 8-hour life span. Detectives say they are working quickly to locate Shaffer before the battery dies.