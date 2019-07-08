< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story416815060" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416815060" data-article-version="1.0">Tropical depression could form in the Gulf of Mexico this week, chances of development increasing</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
</div> 08 2019 06:33AM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:21AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-416815060"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:33AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:22AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A tropical depression could form over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports.</p> (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A tropical depression could form over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports.</p> <p>The system, which has a 70 percent chance of development, could produce heavy rainfall along portions of the central and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast. Lots of rain is expected for Florida through Wednesday.</p> <p>Fox 35 meteorologist Jayme King says that all indications as of now point towards the low pressure system spinning up and moving west, away from Florida. It will move through the Gulf between Thursday and Saturday. High pressure east of Florida should keep it west of the state.</p> <p>If this system becomes a tropical storm, it would be named Tropical Storm Barry. It could hit the Gulf region near Houston or Galveston by late week into the weekend. </p> <p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="802" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FJaymeKingFOX35%2Fposts%2F2493156820735380&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

For the latest in the Atlantic, visit OrlandoHurricane.com.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Central Florida remain high while rain chances also rise. A 60 percent chance of rain is expected throughout the day and will continue into the p.m. hours at 30 percent. This will become the norm for the week, as the rain-maker in the northeast Gulf develops.

Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app for interactive radar, live streaming videos, and up-to-the-minute traffic. ​​​​​​DOWNLOAD NOW: iPhone | iPad | Android

