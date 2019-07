- President Donald Trump has declared a federal declaration of emergency for Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Barry's expected landfall late Friday or early Saturday along the state's coast.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards had asked the Trump administration in a letter earlier Thursday that the state receive supplementary federal resources as soon as possible should they be needed.

NOAA/NWS/NCEP/WPC Greatest Flash Flood Risk during the next 3 days . pic.twitter.com/qlny1uCryZ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 12, 2019







Barry could have winds of about 75 mph (120 kph), just barely over the 74 mph threshold for a hurricane, when it comes ashore, making it a Category 1 storm, forecasters said. Up to 25-inches of rain is possible for some areas of Louisiana.

"Life-threatening storm surge, very heavy rainfall and damaging winds are the main threats for the central Gulf Coast over the next several days," said Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

Central Floridians can expect a higher coverage of showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

5AM: Latest track on #Barry from the NHC. Download our FOX35 Weather App: https://t.co/IZt6DLzEZO pic.twitter.com/HUzVh2qey3 — Kristin Giannas (@KristinGiannas) July 12, 2019







Meteorologists aboard the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft will fly into Tropical Storm Barry again on Friday.

On Wednesday, Jeremy DeHart, a meteorologist on the flight wrote: “We found a broad circulation, but fortunately not yet much else to see but a few showers and a lot of oil rigs.”

The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began on June 1, but Subtropical Storm Andrea formed early, on May 20 over the Western Atlantic Ocean.

The storm was short lived and degenerated into a remnant low early the following day.

#Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10-20 inches over SE Louisiana and SW Mississippi, with isolated maximum amounts of 25 inches through the weekend. These rains are likely to cause flash flooding in those areas. More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB @NWSWPC pic.twitter.com/9dFItFsx8r — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 11, 2019







“The strongest Atlantic hurricanes to make landfall in the continental United States in July were the Gulf Coast Hurricane of 1916 and Hurricane Dennis of 2005,” Phil Klotzbach said, a meteorologist at Colorado State University specializing in Atlantic basin seasonal hurricane forecasts.

Barry is expected to bring Tropical Storm conditions to the Louisiana coast by Friday, with hurricane conditions possible by Friday night or Saturday. This includes rainfall accumulations up to 20 inches, storm surge heights near six feet, powerful winds, and possible tornadoes.

Several watches and warnings have been issued, including:

Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Intracoastal City to Grand Isle

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Mouth of the Pearl River to Grand Isle

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

New Orleans

Intracoastal City to Cameron

The good news for Florida is that Tropical Storm Barry is still moving away from the state.

Meanwhile, a new tropical wave has moved off the coast of Africa, and is moving Westward at 20mph.

Some slight development is possible, but there is a low chance (20%) that this system will become tropical over the next 5 days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

For the latest in the Atlantic, visit OrlandoHurricane.com.

Download the new and improved FOX 35 Weather & Traffic App for interactive radar, live streaming videos, and up-to-the-minute traffic. DOWNLOAD NOW: iPhone | Android