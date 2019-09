- Another tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic and it is expected to become a tropical storm later today.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Tropical Depression 10 has formed over the central tropical Atlantic. It is expected to move toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. It will pick up even more speed over the next few days, approaching the Leeward Islands Thursday or Friday night.

They said that it currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecasted over the next couple days and it is expected to become a tropical storm later today. Forecasters believe it will be a hurricane by the time it approaches the northern Leeward Island.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto is expected to become a Category 3 storm as it approaches Bermuda. A tropical storm watch is current in effect for the island.

