- The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance that could form into a tropical depression that could affect Florida this week.

The NHC says the disturbance is forecasted to move over the Gulf of Mexico in two or three days.

Officials said there was a 40 percent chance of a tropical depression forming through Friday.

The percentage was later upped to 50 percent, then 60 percent Sunday night.

If it becomes a storm, it would be named Tropical Storm Barry.

For more details, visit Hurricanes.gov.