- The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating two deadly crashes in Orange County which left two pedestrians dead.

It happened on South Orange Blossom Trail near 40th Street.

Breaking: @FHPOrlando on scene of 2 separate fatal accidents on S OBT near 40th street. 2 pedestrians are dead. We are working to get more information on what happened. pic.twitter.com/ZmxYuwBCnC — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) July 4, 2019







Troopers said one pedestrian died trying to cross the street. The other man who died was a good Samaritan just trying to help the first man.

In the first crash, FHP said they watched surveillance video that shows the driver of a red SUV initially slow down when he saw the pedestrian walking across the street. But then the pedestrian turned back.

Around the same time, the drive made a u-turn, lost control of SUV, crossed the median and struck the man—killing him. Authorities believe that alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

The driver and his two passengers are at the hospital with minor injuries.

FHP says three good Samaritans ran to help the pedestrian. They were near the shoulder of the road when troopers say a black Lexus came speeding down the street and hit all of them.

One good Samaritan died, the second is in critical condition at the hospital and the third has minor injuries.

FHP calls this a tragedy.

"It just speaks to people wanting to help, but we want to remind people, whether you get out of a vehicle, whether you are a pedestrian. When you get out to help somebody’s who’s been involved in a crash realize that you are vulnerable. You have to look out for your safe being."

Troopers believe they have the license plate number and are trying to find that car.