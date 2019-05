- Troopers are searching for a SUV driver that fatally struck a woman early on Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says that a SUV was traveling southbound on Orange Blossom Trail in the outside travel lane after midnight on Monday. A female pedestrian was crossing the street when the front of the SUV fatally struck the woman.

After the impact, FHP says that the driver of the SUV fled the scene, which was somewhere near Orange Blossom Trail and 40th Street.

FHP describes the vehicle responsible as a black Chevy SUV. It reportedly has a Florida Gator decal on the top left corner of the vehicle's rear. Damage should be seen on the front of the SUV.

Anyone with any information about the involved SUV is asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline.