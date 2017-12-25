Troopers: Florida boy killed as dad backs truck out driveway

- Authorities say a Florida boy was run over by a pickup truck his father was backing out his driveway.

In a Gainesville Sun report , Florida Highway Patrol troopers said 1-year-old Logan Holder struck in his driveway in Bronson on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers said Logan's father was driving his truck in reverse out his driveway when the vehicle ran over his son.

The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Troopers said their investigation was continuing and charges were pending.

Information from: The Gainesville (Fla.) Sun, http://www.gainesvillesun.com