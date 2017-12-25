Troopers: Florida boy killed as dad backs truck out driveway

Posted: Dec 25 2017 01:08PM EST

Updated: Dec 25 2017 01:10PM EST

BRONSON, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida boy was run over by a pickup truck his father was backing out his driveway.

In a Gainesville Sun report , Florida Highway Patrol troopers said 1-year-old Logan Holder struck in his driveway in Bronson on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers said Logan's father was driving his truck in reverse out his driveway when the vehicle ran over his son.

The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Troopers said their investigation was continuing and charges were pending.

___

Information from: The Gainesville (Fla.) Sun, http://www.gainesvillesun.com

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories