Trauma talks focus on Parkland school shooting anniversary

- A group of therapists are holding workshops to prepare a Florida high school for the anniversary of last year's mass shooting.

Professionals United for Parkland is offering trauma training to prepare students, parents and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for the upcoming date on Feb. 14.

The speaker at these workshops is Ms. Deb Del Vecchio-Scully, a trauma expert who worked with adults and children affected by the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

The group says anniversaries can cause traumatic grief reactions and those attending can benefit from learning how to manage and identify symptoms.

A former student of the school opened fire at the school killing 17 students and staff members and injuring 17 others.