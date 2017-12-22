Trailer, equipment stolen from Boy Scouts

- Oviedo police officer are investigating the theft of the trailer taken from First United Methodist Church of Oviedo. It belongs to Boy Scout Troop 608.

"It was loaded with camping equipment, including propane gas tanks, and stoves and all sorts of other kinds of camping equipment," says Troop Committee Chair Kraig Lenius.

The Troop of 45 scouts just returned from a camping trip Saturday afternoon, but come Monday, the trailer was gone. Lenius estimates it's a $6,000 loss.

"Without this trailer it's going to cause the camping activities to be greatly hampered and a lot of boys will be struggling because they just don't have the equipment, which is one of the things the troop provides."

In addition to replacing the trailer, Lenius says the troop is being hit with additional costs in new security measures, like the purchase of surveillance cameras.

"And fortunately that's another expense that will go against the same budgeting that we would normally spend helping boys become men."

It's a harsh reality for a Boy Scout troop that's given decades of service.

"I spent a lot of time and a lot of effort organizing the entire trailer over the last few months," says Boy Scout Alec Alonso. "I really want to see just support from the community to help us out cause Boy Scouts are all about helping the community, and maybe they can help give us back some."

The Oviedo Police Department says this is an active investigation. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the trailer is asked to call 407-971-5700 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

