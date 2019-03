- Crews in Lake County have been busy cleaning up orange juice after a tractor-trailer spilled over 40,000 pounds of it all over the road.

Mascotte Police said around 8:00 p.m. Thursday night, there was an accident involving a tractor-trailer that was hauling around 44,000 pounds of orange juice at State Road 50 and County Road 33.

The tractor caught fire, causing the orange juice to spill.

The driver refused to be transported but his family did come to take him to the hospital to be checked out.

There have been no other reports of injuries.