Toll service plazas packed with Irma evacuees

- The Okahumpka Service station is two hours from the Georgia-Florida state line, but folks here say every gas station from here to there, is even more packed than Okahumpka. Evacuees from Miami driving as far as Alabama.

"That's where we're going. Trying to escape from Irma."

Others heading to the Peach State, where hotels are booked for days.

"I wasn't worried about it cause I have family up there, but I heard that a couple of days ago, that they were out of hotels and stuff."

Many Miami residents saying they got out, just in time.

"I waited 'til the last minute. I'm glad I waited, but I think it's going to be a disaster." Irma is expected to hit Miami as a Category 4 hurricane.