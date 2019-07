- A toddler is in safe hands, after deputies said some customers and workers at a Winter Park restaurant rescued her from an unattended vehicle.

The toddler was found alone inside the car that was parked outside Friendly Confines Bar and Restaurant, just before midnight on Tuesday.

"Saw the child, called 911 after trying to open the doors," said waitress Erin Brock, who described the child as wide-eyed and confused. "A lot of customers were interacting with the child like blowing kisses from glass to glass. The child was just like sweaty and nervous, not crying or distressed, just super confused."

She says one woman caught the toddler's attention.

"The child's standing on the driver's seat, and they're face-to-face with each other, battening down, and she's like, 'Ok, open the door. Get in the handle. Good job! Good job!'"

After being in the car for 45 minutes, to an hour, the girl finally opened the door.

"The door unlocked, alarm was going off, grabbed the baby, and we just hung out over here on the patio, until the paramedics got here to make sure the baby was ok," Brock explained.

Deputies arrested 31-year-old Jerry Mitchell. According to the arrest report, he had been at the bar several times during the day and left to pick up the child. They said he returned to the bar, but he doesn't recall anything, stating he blacked-out.

Mitchell is charged with child neglect and leaving a baby unattended in a vehicle.