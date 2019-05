- Titusville police officers are searching for an armed suspect following a hit-and-run crash in that area

Officers had set up a perimeter near the intersection of Washington Ave. and Garden Street after they said a suspect caused two car crashes before running off with a rifle. Police said, after that second crash, the suspect pulled the weapon from his own car's trunk and fled. Police officers also said they discovered body armor inside the suspect's car.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the search for the suspect; however, authorities do not believe the suspect is an immediate danger to the community. Call Titusville Police at 321-264-7800 with any information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.