- Lockheed Martin will serve as the title sponsor for the first-ever Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show, Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.

The event will be held at the Orlando Sanford International Airport, in Seminole County. The show will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and it will feature numerous company air, ground and space assets, according to Lockheed Martin.

Tickets go on sale during Veterans' Day weekend in November 2019 with pricing announced then. The dedicated LMSAS website is www.spaceandairshow.com.