Posted Jun 06 2019 04:20PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 04:51PM EDT
An alligator was spotted crossing the street in Land O'Lakes on Wednesday.
Evelisa Rivera was driving with her children when she spotted an alligator crossing the road on Wendesday morning between Suncoast Pointe and Bexley communities in Land O'Lakes.
"This is what happens when you live in Florida. You gotta wait till the alligator crosses the road," Evelisa can be heard saying in the video.
Posted Jun 06 2019 03:35PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 03:49PM EDT
A Florida family is demanding changes from Uber after their 12-year-old girl took an Uber before jumping to her death in downtown Orlando in January.
According to a press release by NeJame Law, a 12-year-old girl named Benita downloaded the Uber app on her mother's phone and requested a pickup at a vacant lot inside a gated Lake Nona community. She was picked up before sunrise and taken to downtown Orlando behind Orlando City Hall. Benita then reportedly proceeded to the upper level of a parking garage and jumped to her death.
Ron Diamond and Lisha Chen, the parents of Benita, have never allowed their daughter to travel alone, NeJame Law said.
Posted Jun 06 2019 12:23PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 01:19PM EDT
A spokesperson for Universal’s Volcano Bay said all rides are back open Thursday after a problem with the water park’s electrical system caused guests to get shocked on Sunday.
“The worst part of it was being terrified and knowing that I had to get out of the water before things got really bad,” recalled Wendy Lee.
The Winter Haven mom said she got shocked in the lazy river on Sunday while she was at the park with her family. The News Station reached out to Lee who said and she told us she was already trying to get out of the water because the ride was closing.