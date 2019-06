- Three kittens have been dropped off at a Florida animal shelter after they were found in a dumpster.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said that three kittens were brought to them on Thursday by a good Samaritan who retrieved them from a dumpster. The man said that he saw an unfamiliar vehicle pull up at his work, drop a box in his company's dumpster, and sped away. Inside the box was three kittens.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay used this opportunity to remind people that letting an animal loose, dropping them off in a park, or throwing them away is illegal. You must do your due diligence and find proper housing for the animal.

The shelter said that they are currently performing a medical assessment on the kittens and determining the best course of action to ensure that they live long and happy lives.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.