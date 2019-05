- A 15 year-old Deltona student was arrested after a note was discovered threatening a specific group of people.

On Wednesday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the note was discovered at a gas station near Pine Ridge High School. The note, according to a deputy’s report, was labeled as “the Document to Legally Kill All…” and then the note uses a slang term that the report says refers to "a male who through purposeful deception, dresses as the opposite sex.”

The report says that note was signed by 10 other students, as well as the suspect. Deputies questioned the suspect who they said confessed to writing the note and said it was only a joke.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with a hate crime. The report states that several of the other students were confronted by deputies and told of the seriousness of the situation, but no other arrests were listed.

The principal of Pine Ridge sent out a robo call to parents making them aware of the situation and an increase in deputy patrols at the school as a result.