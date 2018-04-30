Authorities investigate shooting threat at Eastern Florida State College

- Authorities in Brevard County are investigating following a threat about a possible shooting on Wednesday at the Eastern Florida State College Melbourne Campus.

A threat found written on a restroom wall has prompted increased security patrols, though it is not believed to be credible, according to a statement released by the school. However, the college and law enforcement agencies are taking it seriously.

As a result, the EFSC Security Force has increased its armed patrols on the Titusville, Cocoa, Melbourne and Palm Bay campuses as a precaution. The Sheriff’s Office and Titusville, Cocoa, Melbourne and Palm Bay police have also heightened their patrols on those campuses.

Final exams will continue as planned Monday and throughout the week on all EFSC campuses.