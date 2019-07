- Short on cash? You may have a check waiting for you at the Orange County Clerk's Office.

The office reports that they have thousands of dollars in unclaimed checks. Some are those that were mailed but never cashed and others may have just simply been forgotten about.

There are nearly 5,000 checks that belong to residents or businesses that include uncashed jury checks, vendor payments, refunds, restitution, and cash bonds. The checks range in amounts from as low as eleven cents to over $9,000.

“Our customers deserve to receive the money that is rightly theirs,” said Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell. “That is why every year we go above and beyond to spread the word about our unclaimed checks list.”

To search the unclaimed checks list, visit www.myorangeclerk.com. You have until Sept. 1 to collect your money.