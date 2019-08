- A third person was bitten by a shark at New Smyrna Beach this weekend.

The Volusia County Beach Safety said that just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, a 68-year-old man from Nashville, Tennessee was bitten by a shark at New Smyrna Beach. He was standing in knee-deep water when bit.

They said that the man suffered minor lacerations to his right foot. He refused transport to the hospital and was released with bandage and dressing.

Two others were bitten by a shark at New Smyrna Beach this weekend. A 23-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were bitten within minutes of each other on Saturday afternoon.

