Terrifying moments when family pet is attacked https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/dog-attacks-dog-surveillance_1566013506827_7599505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424278877" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MONT VERDE, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A dog was viciously attack and a boy left helpless when a pitbull mix went after his pup. Both the dog and its owner went to the hospital and are recovering. The owner says this could have been worse.</p><p>Surveillance video shows the moments Jennifer Scott's son took their dog, Lily, for a walk when the unthinkable happened. The pit mix next door broke its tether, pouncing on Lily.</p><p>"Then all of a sudden I heard her crying a lot," said dog owner Jennifer Scott.</p><p>Scott was inside the house when she heard the commotion. Her son, who has autism, shouted for help.</p><p>"I ran out there and the dog just had a hold of her, and I tried to pull them apart and I couldn't."</p><p>It happened Thursday night outside Scott's home in Mont Verde, Lake County. Scott fought back to save her dog.</p><p>"Finally I just kicked him really hard and I start screaming at him, and he ran off. "</p><p>Lily was left with at least three bites.</p><p>"She's covered in blood, puncture wounds from the canines," said neighbor Samantha Haven. But it wasn't just Lily bleeding. Scott was also bitten on her wrist. She and Lily went to the hospital and vet. Both are now on antibiotics.</p><p>The Lake County Sheriff's Office gave the neighbors warnings for the dog getting off property, for the bite and another for not providing documentation of a rabies vaccination. The dog is now on home quarantine for ten days.</p><p>The neighbors tell FOX 35 they are complying and that their dog is not vicious. Scott says the punishment isn't enough.</p><p>"It made me sick. I didn't realize everything that happened because it just happened so fast."</p><p>The Sheriff's Office says this was a first offense, so this was all they could do. Scott is grateful that at the very least, Lily is still alive.</p><p>"Her crying is what sticks out in my mind…it was awful."</p><p>The home quarantine is for ten days. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/Body_cam_video_released_in_Ale_House_ass_0_7599404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/Body_cam_video_released_in_Ale_House_ass_0_7599404_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/Body_cam_video_released_in_Ale_House_ass_0_7599404_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/Body_cam_video_released_in_Ale_House_ass_0_7599404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/Body_cam_video_released_in_Ale_House_ass_0_7599404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Body cam video released in Ale House assault case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Samantha Sosa, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Newly released body camera video shows a suspect admitting to punching a man at a Miller's Ale House in Kissimmee. </p><p>The initial incident happened back in June. The victim, 51-year-old Srikanth Srinivasan, was knocked unconscious, then declared brain-dead at an area hospital. Soon after, he was taken off life support and died. </p><p>The suspect, 28-year-old Benjamin Hernandez Jr., was charged with second-degree manslaughter. Body camera video of the arrest shows that the suspect told Orange County deputies he did hit the victim. Hernandez is also on camera saying Srinivasan never took a swing at him. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/state-jobless-rate-dips" title="State jobless rate dips" data-articleId="424268136" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>State jobless rate dips</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 10:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida's jobless rate dipped to 3.3 percent, down 0.1 percentage point from June, according to numbers released by the state Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday.</p><p>The latest monthly totals, reflecting 344,000 jobless Floridians in a workforce of 10.35 million, come two days after state economists projected the state will take in about $867 million less in revenue over the next two years than anticipated. Economists attributed the drop in expected revenue to a combination of a slowing economy and the reverberations of financial decisions.</p><p>The state's jobless estimate for July indicates there are about 5,000 fewer Floridians out of work than in June and 11,000 fewer unemployed from a year ago.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/northrop-grumman-setting-up-shop-inside-nasas-vab" title="Northrop Grumman setting up shop inside NASA's VAB" data-articleId="424250708" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/VAB-nasa_1566002969673_7599048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/VAB-nasa_1566002969673_7599048_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/VAB-nasa_1566002969673_7599048_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/VAB-nasa_1566002969673_7599048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/VAB-nasa_1566002969673_7599048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Northrop Grumman setting up shop inside NASA's VAB</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 08:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four companies are in a battle royale to win an important Air Force contract.</p><p>On Friday, Northrop Grumman invited The News Station to see what they’ve been working on in that fierce competition. Some of it involves throwbacks to the space shuttle program, showing us again, how the past and the future of space are closely aligned.</p><p>The Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) is where they stack rockets, and we were brought inside the bay that will house the Omega rocket, evidence that a new player is about to enter the field.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a Most Recent class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Bucs-vs-Dolphins-helmets_1441339051414_157782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Bucs-vs-Dolphins-helmets_1441339051414_157782_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Bucs-vs-Dolphins-helmets_1441339051414_157782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Bucs-vs-Dolphins-helmets_1441339051414_157782_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Bucs-vs-Dolphins-helmets_1441339051414_157782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rosen gets start in Dolphins' 16-14 loss to Buccaneers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/terrifying-moments-when-family-pet-is-attacked" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/dog-attacks-dog-surveillance_1566013506827_7599505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/dog-attacks-dog-surveillance_1566013506827_7599505_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/dog-attacks-dog-surveillance_1566013506827_7599505_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/dog-attacks-dog-surveillance_1566013506827_7599505_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/dog-attacks-dog-surveillance_1566013506827_7599505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Terrifying moments when family pet is attacked</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/body-cam-video-released-in-ale-house-assault-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/body-camera-millers-ale-house_1566010774574_7599180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/body-camera-millers-ale-house_1566010774574_7599180_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/body-camera-millers-ale-house_1566010774574_7599180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/body-camera-millers-ale-house_1566010774574_7599180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/body-camera-millers-ale-house_1566010774574_7599180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body cam video released in Ale House assault case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/hurricane-center-tracking-low-over-north-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/68342476_2634392446787362_320110655669534720_o_1566012017047_7599187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/68342476_2634392446787362_320110655669534720_o_1566012017047_7599187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/68342476_2634392446787362_320110655669534720_o_1566012017047_7599187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/68342476_2634392446787362_320110655669534720_o_1566012017047_7599187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/68342476_2634392446787362_320110655669534720_o_1566012017047_7599187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" 