Dylan hopes his story will inspire others who may be going through similar life struggles.
"I would say, just keep pushing through. What you’re going through now should not define you in any way and you should keep working hard. The work you put in now you will foresee in the future."
Posted Mar 14 2019 12:18PM EDT
Updated Mar 14 2019 12:22PM EDT
After more than three decades, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the cold case murder of 25-year-old Navy Airman Apprentice Pamela Cahanes.
“Our hearts go out to Pamela Cahanes’ family members who have been steadfast in their search for justice,” said Sheriff Dennis Lemma. “Thanks to decades of persistence from our Major Crimes Unit, and partners from NCIS and FDLE, we have taken a giant step forward.”
Thomas Garner, 59, was taken into custody on Wednesday at his Jacksonville home. He was transported to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.
Posted Mar 14 2019 11:33AM EDT
Orlando is the worst city in the state of Florida for aggressive drivers, a new study stated.
GasBuddy found that Orlando is the No. 1 city in Florida with the most aggressive drivers.
The findings were compiled using information from GasBuddy's Drivers feature. They examined drivers in the top 30 metropolitan areas to rank each city. The study examined the most frequent aggressive driving habits including hard braking, acceleration, and speeding.
Posted Mar 14 2019 10:59AM EDT
Updated Mar 14 2019 11:46AM EDT
A New Jersey teenager is the talk of the internet after overcoming homelessness and getting himself accepted to 17 colleges.
Dylan Chidick, 17, is an honor's student at Henry Snyder High School. He's also a member of the National Honor Society and president of his class.
But his life hasn't always been easy. Dylan tells Fox 35 that he moved to the U.S. from Trinidad when he was 7-years-old and faced non-stop struggles throughout his school years.