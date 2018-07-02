Teen visiting Florida from India missing

- Detectives with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Arshdeep Singh Gandey, 14, is visiting the United States from India with a group and was last seen on June 30, 2018 at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 7769 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy in Kissimmee.

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He does not have any known medical conditions.

If you see Gandey please contact law enforcement immediately. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222.

