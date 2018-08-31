Teen surprised with scholarship at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert

- A 17-year-old Orange County high school student learned that he is the recipient of a $100,000 scholarship. He was surprised by the announcement during the Jay-Z and Beyonce concert at Camping World Stadium on Wednesday night.

“I’m still in shock right now,” said Keshawn Morgan, a senior at Evans High School in Pine Hills. “Oh man, when I got home and I saw my mom’s face… it was crazy!”

Before Bey and Jay stepped onto the stage, DJ Khaled made the announcement. He gave the crowd some clues about the winner.

“He started talking about different things like number three in their class, and president of Theater honor society. I was like, ‘hold up, hold up, hold up,’” Morgan said. “Once he got to Spanish Honors Society – I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And then, he said my name. I just blinked out for a minute.”

Morgan says he has big plans for his future and a lot of gratitude for the celebrity couple. The scholarship comes from the BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation.

“In the end I always just want to give back to this community and the world because there’s a lot more people that need more other than me,” Morgan said.

The teen says he’s interested in several colleges. Some of those include Harvard, Howard and Morehouse.

