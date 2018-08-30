Teen struck by SunRail train

- A 14-year-old boy was hit by a SunRail train, just around 5:30 Thursday evening, as his friends rushed to the tracks.

“I didn't believe it so I ran to the train tacks and I see the police officers and him inside of a stretcher and they were just picking him up,” said Elijah Alejandro, a friend of the teenager.

The train tracks are right behind a Meadow Woods neighborhood, near the new Tupperware SunRail Station, where deputies say the teen was on the tracks.

“We have not being able to talk to him yet to find out what his intentions were whether he was standing on the tracks accidently weather he was playing we don't know at this point,” said Commander Bill Armstrong.

Several Orange County Sheriff’s deputies who just happened to be on the train headed home when it happened and rushed to the teen’s rescue.

“They rendered first aid when the engineer stooped the train and advised them of what was happening, they immediately went into action an d were able to help the boy and were able to standby until fire rescue arrived,” Armstrong said.

The teen’s friends tell FOX 35 they were playing basketball with the 14-year-old shortly before he was hit.

“I hope he's okay, I really do, he' really one of my friends,” said David Pabon, a friend of the teen.

Investigators haven’t released the teenager’s name.

