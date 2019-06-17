< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. This bracelet will literally shock you out of a bad habit"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/trying-to-quit-smoking-or-fast-food-this-bracelet-will-literally-shock-you-out-of-a-bad-habit">Trying to quit smoking or fast food? This bracelet will literally shock you out of a bad habit</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/southwest-airlines-crew-serenades-wwii-vet-for-101st-birthday"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Sidebyside%20southwest%20bday%20song_1560817056302.jpg_7411640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Southwest Airlines crew serenades WWII vet for 101st birthday"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/southwest-airlines-crew-serenades-wwii-vet-for-101st-birthday">Southwest Airlines crew serenades WWII vet for 101st birthday</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/teen-honored-for-helping-save-mom"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/teen-saves-mom_1560816635752_7411754_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Teen honored for helping save mom"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/teen-honored-for-helping-save-mom">Teen honored for helping save mom</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/krispy-kreme-giving-away-free-out-of-this-world-new-doughnut-in-honor-of-moon-landing"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/donut%20cms_1560814130072.png_7411267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Krispy Kreme giving away free, out-of-this-world new doughnut in honor of moon landing"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/krispy-kreme-giving-away-free-out-of-this-world-new-doughnut-in-honor-of-moon-landing">Krispy Kreme giving away free, out-of-this-world new doughnut in honor of moon landing</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/trying-to-quit-smoking-or-fast-food-this-bracelet-will-literally-shock-you-out-of-a-bad-habit">Trying to quit smoking or fast food? This bracelet will literally shock you out of a bad habit</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/southwest-airlines-crew-serenades-wwii-vet-for-101st-birthday">Southwest Airlines crew serenades WWII vet for 101st birthday</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/teen-honored-for-helping-save-mom">Teen honored for helping save mom</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/krispy-kreme-giving-away-free-out-of-this-world-new-doughnut-in-honor-of-moon-landing">Krispy Kreme giving away free, out-of-this-world new doughnut in honor of moon landing</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/brevard-teachers-reject-offer-of-pay-raise">Brevard teachers reject offer of pay raise</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/54-jimmy-buffett-fans-from-us-fell-ill-during-group-trip-to-dominican-republic-travel-agent-says">54 Jimmy Buffett fans from US fell ill during group trip to Dominican Republic, travel agent says</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/hour-by-hour-forecast">Hour by Hour Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/allergy-tracker">Allergy Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/attractions-forecast">Attractions Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/beach-forecast">Beach Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/bus-stop-forecast">Bus Stop Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/uv-index">UV Index</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/weather-babies">Weather Babies</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-entertainment" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment" data-dropdown="drop-nav-entertainment" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Entertainment</a> <ul id="drop-nav-entertainment" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions">Attractions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/tmz">TMZ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/shows">FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club">Orlando City Soccer Club</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mls">MLS</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/worldcup">Women's World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-magic">Orlando Magic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.nba.com/magic/tickets">Orlando Magic Tickets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/nfl">NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mlb">MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/college-sports">College Sports</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-community" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community" data-dropdown="drop-nav-community" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Community</a> <ul id="drop-nav-community" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/student-of-the-week">Student of the Week</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/i4-ultimate">I-4 Construction Project</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-matters/downtown-development-board">Orlando Matters</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Work for Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/my65">WRBW | my65</a></li> <li><a Teen honored for helping save mom
Posted Jun 17 2019 08:11PM EDT 17 2019 07:59PM Posted Jun 17 2019 08:11PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 17 2019 07:59PM EDT ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - In front of first responders and community members, J.T. Wood received the 911 Local Heroes Medal of Honor.</p> <p>The award recognized him for his courage to call 911 and help his mother get the emergency care she needed. It was February 2018, when he and his mother were out walking their bikes across a crosswalk not far from their home.</p> <p>"The car did a right on red without looking over, and he ended up hitting her and knocking her down, and I immediately jumped off and called 911," Wood explained. “She was in a lot of pain I could tell.”</p> <p>Only 13 years old at the time, he witnessed his mother’s traumatic injury, but due to his calm and quick thinking, the ambulance arrived in minutes.</p> <p>“I spent a week in the hospital and followed by three months in a wheelchair and then a year of recovery,” said Roni Woods. </p> <p>Her youngest of five children has stayed by her side throughout her long recovery. Both of them thankful that the outcome wasn’t any worse.</p> <p>“I think it really hit him after seeing me in the hospital...the reality of the situation," Roni said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Another 99 hepatitis a cases added last week</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A hepatitis A outbreak in Florida continued to expand last week, with 99 new cases reported, according to information on the state Department of Health website.</p><p>That brought the total number of cases this year to 1,561, up from 548 cases in 2018, 276 cases in 2017 and 122 cases in 2016.</p><p>The disease, which can cause liver damage, can be spread through such things as food or drinks that have been contaminated with fecal matter from people with the disease. Health officials have urged Floridians to get vaccinated against the disease.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/brevard-teachers-reject-offer-of-pay-raise" title="Brevard teachers reject offer of pay raise" data-articleId="413215120" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brevard_teachers_reject_offer_of_pay_rai_0_7411736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brevard_teachers_reject_offer_of_pay_rai_0_7411736_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brevard_teachers_reject_offer_of_pay_rai_0_7411736_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brevard_teachers_reject_offer_of_pay_rai_0_7411736_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brevard_teachers_reject_offer_of_pay_rai_0_7411736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Brevard teachers reject offer of pay raise</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Michael Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 07:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The teacher pay crisis in Brevard County has the union at odds with the superintendent.</p><p>On Monday, Dr. Mark Mullins called a news conference, announcing the board offering a raise, but the teachers say that’s not going to fly.</p><p>A special magistrate looked at the school district’s budget and suggested a price for performance based raises. The union says that amount is what they’ll accept and not a penny less.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/city-county-leaders-discuss-where-virgin-trains-will-go" title="City, county leaders discuss where Virgin Trains will go" data-articleId="413207024" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/City__county_leaders_discuss_where_Virgi_0_7411250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/City__county_leaders_discuss_where_Virgi_0_7411250_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/City__county_leaders_discuss_where_Virgi_0_7411250_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/City__county_leaders_discuss_where_Virgi_0_7411250_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/City__county_leaders_discuss_where_Virgi_0_7411250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>City, county leaders discuss where Virgin Trains will go</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 07:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 07:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>All aboard! 