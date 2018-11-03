15-year-old boy accused of killing his mother, burying her body

- The shocking crime stunned the tight-knit DeBary neighborhood where the Cleavenger family lives.

Volusia County deputies say Gail Cleavenger, 46, was murdered by her son Gregory Ramos, 15, after an argument over his poor grades.

“Now, it's reality come home,” said neighbor Lynn Hacket, wiping away tears. “Gail was a sweet lady, her and Danny, her husband.”

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood showed reporters exactly where they say Cleavenger's 15 year-old son, Greg, buried her.

He said it was like Ramos couldn't wait to tell them what he did.

“It was his hour to shine,” Chitwood said. “He got out of the back of that police car and bouncing on his toes, so excited to get back here - with us trailing him - to reenact what occurred.”

Chitwood described the murder step-by-step.

“Probably around midnight he left his room and went into his mother's room, where he proceeded to strangle her,” Chitwood said. “Thought she was dead. He went into the back of the house to get a wheelbarrow to remove her body and realized she wasn't dead, so he went back to strangle her again.”

Chitwood said Ramos then got his best friends, 17 year-old classmates Dylan Ceglarek and Brian Porras, to help cover it up.

Deputies say after Ramos strangled his mother inside the house, Ramos and his friends trashed the place to make it look like a break-in.

Chitwood said it all started in a fight over Ramos' bad grades.

“His mother started to question him about his marks, in particular a 'D' he received in a certain subject.”

Sgt. AJ Pagliari, the detective who interrogated Ramos, said the teen knew what he was doing.

“Very cold, calculating, unemotional,” he said. “Very proud of what he did. He wanted me to go to the crime scene and admire his work.”

Chitwood said the evil Ramos did was unique.

“Of all the work that I've done,” he said, “he's probably one of the top three sociopaths I've come across.”

Ramos was charged with first degree murder.

His friends were charged as accessories to the crime.

All of them will face a Volusia County judge Sunday morning.