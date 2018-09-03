Tavares rebuilding seaplane base and marina

- Almost a year after Hurricane Irma swept through Florida, one local community is rebuilding one of its staples.

Tavares billed itself 'America's Seaplane City' and now construction is underway to rebuild its seaplane base and marina. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the city has chosen a design company and work is underway.

Officials say that the start of the rebuild should be done in a couple of years. They expect it to cost around $10 million.