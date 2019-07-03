Watkins suffers from dementia and police are concerned for his safety.
He is 6-feet 1-inch tall and weighs around 170 pounds. Watkins was reportedly last seen wearing beige slacks, a red shirt and black sandals.
Police say he has been found at the Tampa International Airport in the past. He's also known to ride Hartline buses and might have returned to his old barber shop at in the 3800 block of 29th St N.
If you see Mr. Watkins, please call 813-231-6130.
Posted Jul 03 2019 06:36AM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 06:48AM EDT
Orange County deputies are investigating what they think may be a large sinkhole that opened up in Orlando early Wednesday morning and swallowed several construction vehicles.
Deputies say the hole opened up on private property along Boggy Creek Road near the Orlando International Airport.
Posted Jul 03 2019 06:13AM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 06:15AM EDT
Central Florida is going to feel the burn Wednesday as the heat index could reach as high as 110 degrees.
A heat advisory is in effect from 11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. The high on Wednesday is 97 degrees, but the "feels like" temperatures will be scorching, range from 105-110 degrees by the afternoon.
Download the Fox 35 weather app | Live radar
Posted Jul 02 2019 11:12PM EDT
The Orion capsule, which will bring astronauts around the moon, passed a critical test Tuesday morning.
So what does this big moment mean for the space race at large? Pressure.
The capsule was on a missile, not a rocket, for this test, and it comes as President Donald Trump is telling NASA to get to the moon and stay there. Now, rival companies are neck-and-neck to get man to space.