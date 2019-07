- The Tampa Police Department needs your help finding a missing and endangered elderly man.

Officers say 81-year-old Jack Watkins was last seen around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the area of 18th Street and Seward Street.

Watkins suffers from dementia and police are concerned for his safety.

He is 6-feet 1-inch tall and weighs around 170 pounds. Watkins was reportedly last seen wearing beige slacks, a red shirt and black sandals.

Police say he has been found at the Tampa International Airport in the past. He's also known to ride Hartline buses and might have returned to his old barber shop at in the 3800 block of 29th St N.

If you see Mr. Watkins, please call 813-231-6130.