- Authorities have identified a man who was killed after being struck by a boat in Orange County on Thursday.

Orange County Fire Rescue says Nickaloy Dunstan Thomas, 25, was swimming about 100 feet off of "Bird Island" on Lake Butler, when he was run over by a 23-foot boat (authorities initially identified the victim as as a 3--year-old man).

Investigators said boats were exiting the area, due to oncoming storms, when the incident occurred Five people on the boat tried to help the man, according to fire rescue. Authorities said 911 calls were received reporting the incient around 5 p.m.

"We've got a person on Bird Island...on Lake Butler that has been hit by a propellor. He's quite possibly going to drown, and he's bleeding profusely...and we can't get him onto the boat," one caller explained.

