- A 30-year-old man is dead after a boat crash in Orange County.

Orange County Fire Rescue began receiving calls before 5 p.m. about a man swimming about 100 feet off of "Bird Island." Fire Rescue said boats were exiting the area, due to rainy weather, when a 23-foot boat ran over the swimmer with its propellor. Five people on the boat tried to help the man, according to fire rescue.

Officials attempted to save the man, but he died on the scene. The swimmer's identity has not been released.