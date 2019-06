- An Orange County church is nearly destroyed after a car crashed through the front entrance. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

It appears a car came off L.B. McLeod Road, through a parking lot, and then into the Streams of Life Worship Center. The crash happened just shy of people arriving for a Thursday night service.

Senior Pastor John Kipeen was thankful no one was inside.

“It’s scary. Really God is in control, this happened when no one was right here,” he said.

Sam Nacimiento, who was setting up for a service before the crash, rushed to help the driver after the crash. He said she was shaken, but thankfully unharmed.

“The car went through there, and there was a lot of smoke, I don’t know why. The lady was yelling for help. So I went inside, I opened up her trunk, and I asked her to come to the back of the trunk,” he said.

The crash is still under investigation.