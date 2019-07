- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding 39-year-old Samuel Ortiz.

Ortiz went missing on July 6 from Rochester, New York. The sheriff's office says his SUV was recently found in Brandon, Florida.

According to deputies, his blue Chevrolet Equinox was found on July 9 engulfed in flames on Russell Lane.

Ortiz was last seen wearing blue jeans, an unknown color t-shirt and a gold Jesus necklace. He is 5-feet 9-inches tall and and weighs about 170 pounds.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.