According to deputies, his blue Chevrolet Equinox was found on July 9 engulfed in flames on Russell Lane.
Ortiz was last seen wearing blue jeans, an unknown color t-shirt and a gold Jesus necklace. He is 5-feet 9-inches tall and and weighs about 170 pounds.
If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.
Posted Jul 10 2019 08:44AM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 08:50AM EDT
A weather system in the Gulf of Mexico now has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center reports.
"We are watching an area of low pressure likely to develop into our next tropical system," Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas. "It could be a tropical depression in the next couple of days. Tropical Storm Barry on deck."
Posted Jul 10 2019 06:30AM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 06:35AM EDT
Volusia County deputies are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in Deltona.
During a press conference Wednesday morning, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said a mother, her adult daughter and a man were found shot to death inside a home on Nardello Drive.
Posted Jul 10 2019 06:20AM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 06:21AM EDT
Florida's law requiring pot operators to grow, process and distribute cannabis and related products created an "oligopoly" and runs afoul of a constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana in the Sunshine State, an appellate court ruled Tuesday.
The 1st District Court of Appeal's decision sent shockwaves through the state's highly restricted but rapidly growing medical marijuana industry, in which licenses are routinely selling for upwards of $50 million.
The three-judge panel's ruling upheld in part a decision issued last year by Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson, who sided with Tampa-based Florigrown in a lawsuit alleging a state law, passed during a 2017 special legislative session, did not properly carry out the amendment.