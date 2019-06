- Fire trucks, hazardous materials units and campus police surrounded the Business Administration Building at the University of Central Florida on Wednesday. Police said that a man stood up in a class that he was not assigned to and threw some powder in the air.

Police said they are searching for a white man described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with blonde hair, wearing a red and white basketball Miami Heat Lebron James jersey.

"This guy went up to the front of the class and said, 'Excuse me, I have an announcement to make. I'm going to be taking my special talents and going down to Miami,' and he did the Lebron James stomp and threw powder into the air and then walked out of class," explained Tala, a student who witnessed the incident.

Students didn't quite know what to make of the scene in class.

"We were giggling about it a little bit," Tala said.

Their teacher not amused.

"She was like, 'Okay, what just happened? Does anyone know him?' We were like, 'No!'" Tala said. "Someone in the front of the class noticed that someone was taking a video and giggling and pointed that kid out in class."

Tala said that second guy then quickly grabbed two bags and ran out of the classroom. Campus police evacuated the entire building.

"That someone came into a class that didn't belong there," said UCF Police Chief Richard Beary, "that pushed our level of concern up and certainly the fire department agreed with that and so did the hazmat team.

A field test revealed the powder to be baby formula.

"In this current environment, jokes are just not funny right now," Chief Beary added.

It is unclear if the prankster will be charged with a crime, said Chief Beary, but he intends to do all he can to make sure those responsible cover the tab for emergency response. That is estimated to be over $50,000, he said.

Police also said that they are searching for the additional subject in this incident. He is described as an Asian man, around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing a blue shirt. He had two backpacks -- one white and one black.