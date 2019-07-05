Suspects sought in theft of ATM

- Authorities in Seminole County are searching for suspects in the theft of an ATM.

Sanford police detectives say that, on June 30, at approximately 4:30 a.m., the suspects captured on surveillance cameras at a Sunoco Gas Station, located at 2594 W. Airport Blvd, stealing an ATM. The men slid the ATM in the back of a white minivan then left the area.

Anyone with additional information regarding the identity of these suspects should contact the Sanford Police Department, or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).