Crime Scene

- A woman who was shot at an Orlando park has died.

Norma Jean Brewer, 57, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center after the shooting while deputies search for the suspects.

It all happened on Willie Mays Parkway and Cypress Street in Orlando on Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. Deputies said when they got to the scene they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a maroon or burgundy vehicle.

This is still an active investigation.

If you have any information about the suspects at large, you're asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.