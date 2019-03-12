< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fsuspected-carjackerseen-wrestling-deputy-in-video width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Suspected carjacker seen wrestling deputy in video

Posted Mar 12 2019 07:10PM EDT
Video Posted Mar 12 2019 05:20PM EDT '[{"id":"394459268","video":"543865","title":"Video%20of%20man%20accused%20of%20going%20on%20crime%20spree","caption":"FOX%2035%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F12%2FVideo_of_man_accused_of_going_on_crime_s_0_6883623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F12%2FVideo_of_man_accused_of_going_on_crime_spree_543865_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1647033651%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D9Km3OImiZivCRI-k6eRuoU8y1EU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fsuspected-carjackerseen-wrestling-deputy-in-video"}},"createDate":"Mar 12 2019 05:20PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]'; this.config = { autoplay: false, pInstance: "storyPlayer_394484275_394459268_111943", video: "543865", poster: "https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/Video_of_man_accused_of_going_on_crime_s_0_6883623_ver1.0_640_360.jpg", caption: "FOX%252035%2520News", url: "https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/03/12/Video_of_man_accused_of_going_on_crime_spree_543865_1800.mp4?Expires=1647033651&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=9Km3OImiZivCRI-k6eRuoU8y1EU", eventLabel: "Video%20of%20man%20accused%20of%20going%20on%20crime%20spree-394459268", customFields: self.customFields }; this.config.plugins = {dfp: {adTagUrl: By Brian Scott, FOX 35 Orlando fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Suspected carjacker seen wrestling deputy in video&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/deltona-standoff-David%20Readdean_1552432216127.jpg_6884153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Suspected carjacker seen wrestling deputy in video&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/deltona-standoff-David%20Readdean_1552432216127.jpg_6884153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/suspected-carjackerseen-wrestling-deputy-in-video" data-title="Suspected carjacker seen wrestling deputy in video" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/suspected-carjackerseen-wrestling-deputy-in-video" addthis:title="Suspected carjacker seen wrestling deputy in video"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script> $(function () { var getOptions = function () { var height = 440, width = 600, top = (screen.height / 2) - (height / 2), left = (screen.width / 2) - (width / 2), scrollbars = 1, options = 'width=' + width + ',height=' + height + ',left= ' + left + ',top=' + top + ',scrollbars=' + scrollbars; return options; }; function showSocialDialogue() { var currentUrl = window.location.href; var dataValue = $(this).attr('data-href'); var dataType = $(this).attr('data-type'); var dataImage = $(this).attr('data-image'); if (dataImage && dataImage.length > 0) { var pictureType = ""; if (dataType == 'pinterest') { pictureType = "media"; } else if (dataType == 'tumblr') { pictureType = "posttype=photo&content"; } currentUrl = dataValue + encodeURIComponent(currentUrl) + "&" + pictureType + "=" + encodeURIComponent(dataImage); } else { currentUrl = dataValue + encodeURIComponent(currentUrl); } var shareWindow = window.open(currentUrl, "social-share", getOptions()); } var initSocialEvents = function () { try { var socialShare = $('#social-share-394484275'); socialShare.find('li a[data-href]').on('click', showSocialDialogue); } catch (e) { console.log('Error initSocialEvents' + e); } }; initSocialEvents(); }); </script> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 07:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-394484275"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 05:20PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-394484275" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo left"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-394484275-394484245"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/deltona-standoff-David%20Readdean_1552432216127.jpg_6884153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/deltona-standoff-David%20Readdean_1552432216127.jpg_6884153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394484275-394484245" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/deltona-standoff-David%20Readdean_1552432216127.jpg_6884153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394484275" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DELTONA, Fla. (FOX 35 Orlando)</strong> - A man accused of leading Volusia County sheriff's deputies on a 10-hour hunt and standoff on Monday will remain in jail. A judge on Tuesday denied bond for David Readdean, 27.</p><p>Video from a body camera worn by a deputy and released by the Sheriff’s Office shows the all-day incident Readdean is accused of sparking. It started at about 7:30 a.m. Monday, when a deputy was flagged down at a Deltona Publix store by employees who claimed Readdean had attempted to steal a Sonicare toothbrush, valued at $58.</p><p>In the video, the deputy can be seen trying to take the suspect into custody, before the two go to the ground in a body slam as the suspect resists arrest. Eventually, the suspect is able to get into a vehicle and speed off. </p><p>The video then shows a scene not far away, where the deputy finds the same vehicle crashed into a tree in a local front yard and abandoned. A woman who lives in the home where the crashed happened said the suspect took out one of her palm trees and totaled two cars in her driveway. She said it sounded like an explosion, when the vehicle hit a more solid tree and came to a stop. That homeowner also said she was in the home at the time with her sick daughter, but that they’d both been outside in the driveway just a short time earlier.</p><p>Readdean is then accused of carjacking a woman who was driving with her children, ages 3 and 6. She can be seen on the body camera video telling deputies she followed the man’s instructions and drove him further into town, fearing for her safety.</p><p>"Opened my car door where my son's sitting -- he jumped in and crouched sitting practically on my son!" the woman said on the video. "I had to move! I didn't know what he was going to do."</p><p>Deputies eventually tracked the suspect to and surrounded a home in the 700 block of Gainsboro Street in Deltona where a multi-hour standoff with SWAT ensued.</p><p>Readdean was eventually taken into custody to the cheers of neighbors who were locked down for several hours during the incident.</p><p>Readdean is accused of resisting an officer with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, escape, carjacking, three counts of kidnapping, possession of heroin and driving without a valid license. } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394484275'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1556_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1556"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-RECENT_POPULAR-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: ACCORDION: POPULAR & RECENT --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-accordion mod-story-progress show-for-large-up"> <ul class="accordion progress-bar" data-accordion> <li class="accordion-navigation active"> <a href="#panel-popular"><h3>Popular</h3></a> <div id="panel-popular" class="content active"> <div id='recentPopularModule'></div> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript"> (function($, A){ window.taboolaFn = window.taboolaFn || []; //window.scopeContainerIds = window.scopeContainerIds || []; window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'] = 0; //window.scopeContainerIds['recentPopularModule'] = []; var commonDiv; window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_recentPopularModule"] = function() { /* Add to Google Tag Manager command chain to ensure commands happen in order */ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']++; if (window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'] === 1) { commonDiv = $("#common_recentPopularModule"); } var cloneCommon = commonDiv.clone(); var childDivs = cloneCommon.children('div'); var newChildDivs = []; $.each(childDivs, function(idx1, childObj) { var $childObj = $(childObj); if ($childObj.attr('class') == 'grid-items') { $childObj.remove(); } else { newChildDivs.push(childObj); } }); if (newChildDivs.length > 0) { var count = 0; $.each(newChildDivs, function(index, childObj) { var divId = childObj.getAttribute("id"); if (divId && divId != null && divId != 'null') { if(window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'] >= 1){ childObj.setAttribute("id", divId + "_" + window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']); } } else { //window.scopeContainerIds['recentPopularModule'][count] = "recentPopularModulechild" + count + "_" + window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']; childObj.setAttribute("id", 'recentPopularModule_'+count+'_'+scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']); count++; } }); cloneCommon.attr("id", "common_recentPopularModule" + window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']); $("#recentPopularModule").append(cloneCommon.html()); if(window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'] >= 1){ } } /*if( !window.scopeContainerIds['recentPopularModule'].length ){ window.scopeContainerIds['recentPopularModule'][0] = 'recentPopularModule'; }*/ }); /* Help sticky plugin now, new content has rendered to recalc height */ $(window).trigger('reset_sticky_elements'); } })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <script> (function($, A){ $(document).ready(function() { //Initialize taboola ads window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_recentPopularModule"].apply(this); }); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_recentPopularModule"><div></div><script type="text/javascript"> window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; if(window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']){ window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push( { mode: 'organic-text-links-c', container: 'recentPopularModule_0_'+scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'], placement: 'Right Rail Text Links - '+scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'], target_type: 'mix' } ); } </script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> </div> </div> </li> <li class="accordion-navigation"> <a href="#panel-recent"><h3>Recent</h3></a> <div id="panel-recent" class="content"> <ul class="list progress-bar"> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/gov-newsom-places-moratorium-on-executions-order-affects-737-inmates-on-nation-s-largest-death-row" >Gov. Newsom places moratorium on executions</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/news/smollett-expected-at-hearing-to-discuss-cameras-in-courtroom-1" >Smollett's lawyer welcomes cameras in courtroom</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/people-concerned-after-video-shows-coyote-playing-with-dog-in-tempe-neighborhood" >Coyote plays with dog in Tempe neighborhood</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/hundreds-line-up-to-view-underwater-crucifix-in-michigan" >Hundreds line up to view underwater crucifix</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mom-s-boyfriend-a-convicted-child-abuser-charged-in-death-of-girl-stuffed-in-duffel-bag" >Child abuser charged in Hacienda Heights murder</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> </ul> </div> </li> </ul> </section> <!-- end: ACCORDION: POPULAR & RECENT --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_kgPNy1KzVRfT_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_kgPNy1KzVRfT"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_THREE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_kgPNy1KzVRfT_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_THREE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_kgPNy1KzVRfT_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_THREE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr3').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394484275'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3a"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3a"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-gray pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7400_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7400"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 