- A man accused of dragging a Seminole County deputy is expected in court on Monday.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said that it all started with a simple traffic stop for a dark window tint. Rocky Rudolph was pulled over on Interstate 4 (I-4) near County Road 46A in the Sanford area just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The responding officer began to question Rudolph on if he had been smoking or had possession of marijuana. Rudolph became agitated and turned his vehicle on. The deputy tried to get him to turn it off, but Rudolph refused and became angry.

Body camera video showed the deputy being dragged by Rudolph as he clung onto the car. He eventually fell off while Rudolph fled the scene. He was caught after an eight-hour manhunt. A 9 m.m. handgun was found in his vehicle. He has 15 previous felony convictions and eight misdemeanors.

Rudolph is now in jail, as he is charged with trying to kill a law enforcement officer. Rudolph will step before a judge on Monday morning.

The deputy has been released from the hospital and is recovering.