- A teenager was shot Tuesday night in Orange County at a "National Night Out" event.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating exactly what led up to the shooting. Deputies say it happened just after 6:30 Tuesday night at Silkwood Circle. They say a 17-year-old was shot, but he is expected to be okay. Deputies do not have anyone in custody.

Deputies could be seen inside the development reviewing surveillance video of what appears to be the pool area. An employee from the development confirmed this happened while they were holding their "National Night Out" event. The purpose of those events is to prevent crime.

"It was from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It was supposed to be you meet the police, you know community stuff which was great but I just didn't make it. But surprising that it happened during that time," said Kurt Harvey, who was babysitting his grandson in the development when it happened.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).