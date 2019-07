- New Smyrna Beach Police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run incident that happed Thursday evening in the 3300-Blk of North Dixie Freeway.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, a passerby spotted the body of a man in the median and pulled over to offer assistance. It was determined that he had been fatally struck by a car, due to vehicle fragments that were still in the roadway.

New Smyrna Beach Investigators believe the vehicle involved was a 1999-2002 Chevy Silverado or Tahoe possibly dark blue in color (authorities released the accompanying photographs of a similar vehicle for reference).

Investigators have not found any witnesses to this incident and need help in locating the driver of the involved vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Kirk at 386-424-2275 or Crime Stoppers. All callers to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous. Call Crime Stoppers tip line, toll free, at (888) 277-TIPS (8477). Tipsters may be eligible for a reward up to $1000 for information leading to an indictment.