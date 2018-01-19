Suspect sought after Sanford teen shot inside home

- Authorities say teenager has been gunned down in Sanford.

Police responded to the shooting, in the area of 13th and Olive Avenue, just before 5 p.m. Friday. Officers discovered that a 17 -year-old man had been shot inside a residence. Police say they do not believe this shooting was random and are in the process of gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The teen was in critical, but stable, condition at a local hospital. Investigators say they have had quite a few shootings in this neighborhood recently and have expressed frustration about the lack of help they have been getting from the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).