Suspect caught hiding in trash can after fleeing from two officers

- The Daytona Beach Police Department posted on their Facebook that a suspect was caught hiding in a garbage can after fleeing from two officers.

Police say that John Headen IV crashed into a Daytona Beach Police officer's cruiser Wednesday evening as he bolted from another Daytona Beach police officer who attempted to pull him over.

The post says that the officer is okay and Headen, who fled a second time after crashing into our officer, was found by Office Chris Pearsall and his K-9 partner Bruk. Headen was hiding in a garbage can.

See the full post below.