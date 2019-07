- Authorities in Orange and Seminole counties say a suspect in two separate carjacking incidents has been arrested.

Brandon Dontae Washington, 28, is charged with carjacking, kidnapping and grand theft. He was arrested a day after the alleged incidents in Seminole County, where he is being held in police custody.

Just before 6 p.m. on Monday, Orange County sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of Granada Drive and Roxbury Road in the Fairview Shores area, to a report of a carjacking. A victim told deputies her car was bumped by another car. When the victim got out of her car to survey the damage, she said the suspect forced her back into the car, but as he started to drive, she escaped.

Authorities later learned that the suspect in the Orange County carjacking case is believed to have carjacked a victim in Seminole County about an hour earlier.

At about 5 p.m. Seminole County sheriff's deputies responded to Oxford Road in Fern Park in response to a carjacking. The victim in that case was holding the keys to her vehicle when the suspect snatched them, pushed her, then got into the car and drove away.