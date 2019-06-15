< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story413966783" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413966783" data-article-version="1.0">Suspect arrested in beating of woman at Wawa gas station in Kissimmee</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 06:55AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 06:59AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The man accused of attacking a woman at an Osceola County gas station has been arrested.</p><p>Noel Rivera, 27, is facing charges of occupied burglary and battery. Deputies say they questioned Rivera, who admitted to being at the gas station when the incident occurred on June 13.</p><p>The attack at the Wawa at East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Simpson Road. </p><p>Deputies say the suspect got into the open door of a car at the gas pump next to him and beat up the woman inside and then he ran away after the woman fought back. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content featured-module">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/first-day-of-summer-brings-highs-feeling-like-105-across-central-florida-on-friday">
<h3>First day of summer brings highs feeling like 105 across Central Florida on Friday</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/father-and-baby-whose-conversation-went-viral-are-now-starring-in-a-denny-s-commercial">
<h3>Father and baby whose 'conversation' went viral are now starring in adorable Denny's commercial</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teen-accused-of-dragging-orange-county-deputy-to-face-judge">
<h3>Teen accused of dragging Florida Highway Patrol trooper to face judge</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Extreme_heat_to_hit_Central_Florida_on_t_0_7429331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Extreme_heat_to_hit_Central_Florida_on_t_0_7429331_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Extreme_heat_to_hit_Central_Florida_on_t_0_7429331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Extreme_heat_to_hit_Central_Florida_on_t_0_7429331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Extreme_heat_to_hit_Central_Florida_on_t_0_7429331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 8 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>First day of summer brings highs feeling like 105 across Central Florida on Friday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 08:08AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 08:16AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's the very first day of summer and it's definitely going to feel like it.</p><p>"Looks like another roaster of a day for Central Florida!" says Fox 35 meteorologist Jayme King.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/miami-police-searching-for-missing-teenage-mother-and-2-month-old-daughter" title="Miami police searching for missing teenage mother and 2-month-old daughter" data-articleId="413964778" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/missing%20mom%20and%20baby_1561113764950.png_7429054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/missing%20mom%20and%20baby_1561113764950.png_7429054_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/missing%20mom%20and%20baby_1561113764950.png_7429054_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/missing%20mom%20and%20baby_1561113764950.png_7429054_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/missing%20mom%20and%20baby_1561113764950.png_7429054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Miami police searching for missing teenage mother and 2-month-old daughter</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 06:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Miami Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage mother and her baby.</p><p>Police say Stphany Pereira, 17, and her 2-month-old infant were last seen Thursday around 4:00 p.m. at NW 34th Terrace in Wynwood. </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/cameras-will-capture-license-plates-on-ucf-campus-1" title="Cameras will capture license plates on UCF campus" data-articleId="413963666" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/red%20light%20camera_1561113235503.png_7429042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/red%20light%20camera_1561113235503.png_7429042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/red%20light%20camera_1561113235503.png_7429042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/red%20light%20camera_1561113235503.png_7429042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/red%20light%20camera_1561113235503.png_7429042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cameras will capture license plates on UCF campus</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 06:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 06:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The University of Central Florida has installed cameras on campus that will capture the license plates of cars, and that information will then be cross-referenced with law enforcement databases.</p><p>RELATED: University of Central Florida's first on-campus hotel closer to opening</p><p>A university spokesman told the Orlando Sentinel Thursday that the cameras at all entrances and exits have been in place since the beginning of the year and began operating this month.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/suspect-arrested-in-beating-of-woman-at-wawa-gas-station-in-kissimmee">
<h3>Suspect arrested in beating of woman at Wawa gas station in Kissimmee</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/miami-police-searching-for-missing-teenage-mother-and-2-month-old-daughter">
<h3>Miami police searching for missing teenage mother and 2-month-old daughter</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cameras-will-capture-license-plates-on-ucf-campus-1">
<h3>Cameras will capture license plates on UCF campus</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/father%20and%20son%20for%20web_1561116174128.png_7429166_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/father%20and%20son%20for%20web_1561116174128.png_7429166_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/father%20and%20son%20for%20web_1561116174128.png_7429166_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/father%20and%20son%20for%20web_1561116174128.png_7429166_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/father%20and%20son%20for%20web_1561116174128.png_7429166_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Denny&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Father and baby whose 'conversation' went viral are now starring in adorable Denny's commercial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/suspect-arrested-in-beating-of-woman-at-wawa-gas-station-in-kissimmee" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/suspect_1560605922050_7401380_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/suspect_1560605922050_7401380_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/suspect_1560605922050_7401380_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/suspect_1560605922050_7401380_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/suspect_1560605922050_7401380_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspect arrested in beating of woman at Wawa gas station in Kissimmee</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/miami-police-searching-for-missing-teenage-mother-and-2-month-old-daughter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/missing%20mom%20and%20baby_1561113764950.png_7429054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/missing%20mom%20and%20baby_1561113764950.png_7429054_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/missing%20mom%20and%20baby_1561113764950.png_7429054_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/missing%20mom%20and%20baby_1561113764950.png_7429054_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/missing%20mom%20and%20baby_1561113764950.png_7429054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Miami police searching for missing teenage mother and 2-month-old daughter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cameras-will-capture-license-plates-on-ucf-campus-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/red%20light%20camera_1561113235503.png_7429042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/red%20light%20camera_1561113235503.png_7429042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/red%20light%20camera_1561113235503.png_7429042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/red%20light%20camera_1561113235503.png_7429042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/red%20light%20camera_1561113235503.png_7429042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cameras will capture license plates on UCF campus</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-need-help-identifying-woman-found-murdered-outside-church-in-apopka" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/apopka-bodies_1561084001572_7428629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/apopka-bodies_1561084001572_7428629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/apopka-bodies_1561084001572_7428629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/apopka-bodies_1561084001572_7428629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/apopka-bodies_1561084001572_7428629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies need help identifying woman found murdered outside church in Apopka</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2497_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2497_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413966783'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 