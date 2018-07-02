Suspect arrested for bank robbery

- Police in Palm Bay arrested and charged a man for robbing a bank over the weekend.

The Palm Bay Police Department says that on Sunday morning, officers responded to the TD Bank on Babcock Street in reference to a robbery in progress. The bank teller said that the suspect passed a note demanding cash before fleeing.

They say that bank employees were able to provide a vehicle and suspect description to the 911 operators who then relayed the information to the officers. Sergeant Sacco observed the vehicle at the intersection of Palm Bay Road and Babcock Street. The vehicle fled a short distance before stopping and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Jefferey Lee Parrish, was arrested for Robbery and later transferred to the Brevard County Jail, where he is being held with no bond. Parrish has a criminal history of bank robbery and is currently on federal probation.