- SunRail trains were delayed late Friday evening after a train collided with a car, authorities say.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to Oakridge and Orange Avenue at 9:15 p.m. after a 2019 Ford passenger car traveled onto the tracks and was struck by a northbound SunRail Train.

"The driver told troopers that he is from out of state and was following his GPS. He did not realize he was on the tracks until he got stuck," said FHP spokesperson Lieutenant Kim Montes. "He attempted to notify the train with a flashlight, but the train was unable to stop."

Montes said the man exited the tracks and the train struck his vehicle, but there were no reported injuries. This crash remains under investigation.